Patrick Carty is shown in this Dec. 19, 2022, photo provided by the Torrance Police Department.

A Castaic man has been arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter nearly two months after a chain-reaction hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead and a driver injured in Torrance, police said.

Patrick Carty, 52, turned himself in on Monday in connection with an Oct. 27 hit-and-run, the Torrance Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, Carty was driving a white 2005 Ford truck in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard when his vehicle rear-ended a black 2000 Toyota truck just after 7:30 a.m.

The collision sent the Carty’s Ford careening onto a sidewalk, where it struck a 78-year-old Torrance man.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the Toyota, a 44-year-old Gardena man, was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Instead of offering help, Carty got out of his Ford and fled the scene, police said.

Carty faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run. He has been released on $50,000 bond.

He is due to appear in Torrance Municipal Court on Wednesday.