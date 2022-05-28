A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Downey on Wednesday, according to the Downey Police Department, and a media report indicates the alleged shooter is the son of famous Compton musician DJ Quik.

David Blake Jr. allegedly shot 33-year-old Julio Cardoza in the chest after a reported fight in the 13200 block of Carfax Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, police said in a press release.

Cardoza sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest, and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Blake was identified as a suspect and arrested in Porter Ranch at 4 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Blake is the son of rapper and producer DJ Quik, who helped popularize the G-funk sound of rap music, according to the Los Angeles Times. He also works as liaison to Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan, the Times added.

Blake is being held at the Men’s Central Jail in lieu of $2 million bail, and he is due to appear in Downey Municipal Court on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jason Estrada at 562-904-2332, or they can call the DPD at 562-904-2308.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).