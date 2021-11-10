Arrest made in fatal shooting on 210 Freeway in Arcadia: CHP

After a two-month investigation, a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in a fatal shooting that happened along a freeway in Arcadia, authorities said.

Sidney Terrance Johnson, 25, was taken into custody at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol reported in a news release.

The shooting happened around 9:05 a.m. on Sept. 4 on the eastbound 210 Freeway, east of Baldwin Avenue. Officers responded to calls regarding “shots fired” and a traffic collision.

When they got to the scene, officers found a car with multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side and a woman inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the CHP said. No other people were inside the car.

The woman, whose identity was not released, died at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, authorities recovered evidence relevant to the fatal shooting in Johnson’s possession.

No other details about the shooting, motive or relationship between the victim and Johnson were released.

The case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing of charges.

Johnson was being held on $2 million bail.