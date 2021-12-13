Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed 85-year-old man in Reseda

Police were looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in Reseda on Dec. 10, 2021. (KTLA)

A driver who allegedly fatally struck an 85-year-old man in Reseda and fled the scene has been arrested, Los Angeles Police Department officials announced Monday.

The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. Friday, when a white four-door possible newer model Hyundai Accent was heading east on Saticoy Street. The driver struck a pedestrian who was crossing Saticoy Street mid-block, according to LAPD.

The driver did not stop after the crash, and left the scene without identifying himself or trying to help the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

The driver, identified as Fardeen Khan, was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death, police said.

No further details about the crash or arrest have been released.