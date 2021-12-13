Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed 85-year-old man in Reseda

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police were looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in Reseda on Dec. 10, 2021. (KTLA)

Police were looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man in Reseda on Dec. 10, 2021. (KTLA)

A driver who allegedly fatally struck an 85-year-old man in Reseda and fled the scene has been arrested, Los Angeles Police Department officials announced Monday.

The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. Friday, when a white four-door possible newer model Hyundai Accent was heading east on Saticoy Street. The driver struck a pedestrian who was crossing Saticoy Street mid-block, according to LAPD.

The driver did not stop after the crash, and left the scene without identifying himself or trying to help the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

The driver, identified as Fardeen Khan, was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death, police said.

No further details about the crash or arrest have been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News