An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run crash that left a man dead and his wife critically injured last weekend, Buena Park police said in a statement Friday.

Nathaniel Machado, 24, of Anaheim, was located and taken into custody about 3:00 p.m.

The incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. Aug. 14 when a red Chevrolet pickup was headed west on Auto Center Drive and ran a red light at Western Avenue, Buena Park police said

The couple in a red Jaguar was identified by family members as Keith and Tami Alan, residents of Buena Park, who were driving to dinner for a date night.

“I asked mom, ‘Who drove?’ And she said, ‘Daddy, daddy drove,’” Naomi Alan, the couple’s daughter, said.

The occupants of the pickup involved fled on foot before police arrived, abandoning the truck at the scene.

Keith Alan succumbed to his injuries at the scene while his wife, who was a passenger in the car, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

“I want people to know he was a good man,” their daughter said. “That he was fun and loved to help his community.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page, saying 40% of the money raised will go toward information leading to the suspect’s arrest and the rest of the funds will be used for funeral expenses.

Machado was booked for vehicular manslaughter, along with several other charges, police said.

Buena Park police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information regarding the incident to contact them at 714-562-3941.