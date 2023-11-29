The Pomona Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of a 27-year-old man last week.

Edmundo Salvador Guerrero, 36, was arrested in Pomona on Nov. 22, one day after Brian Terraza was found in an alley in the 700 block of Hawthorne Place after he was stabbed multiple times, police said in a news release.

Terraza was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators connected Guerrero to the killing, but police did not detail what evidence led them to this conclusion.

He has been charged with murder and is being held without bail by the Pomona Police Department.

He is due to appear in Los Angeles Municipal Court on Dec. 12.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 909-622-1241.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).