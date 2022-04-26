An arrest has been made in a seemingly random and unprovoked stabbing that left a man dead earlier this month in Westlake.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that 43-year-old Anthony Madison was arrested in the April 8 stabbing that killed Sergio Santay.

An undated photo of Sergio Santay was posted to a GoFundMe page on April 13, 2022.

Santay was walking on the 600 block of Bonnie Brae Street while video chatting with his brother when a man approached him and stabbed him “without provocation,” according to the LAPD.

The man then took off on foot where he ran into two more people who he allegedly attempted to stab as well.

Santay was stabbed in the neck and died at the scene. The other two people in the attempted stabbing were not seriously injured.

Security footage of the stabbing was released by the Police Department as they asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect in the attack.

Investigators eventually identified the man in the video as Madison, who they say frequented the area and has previous convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and narcotics sales.

Madison was located and arrested in Boyle Heights last Friday. He was booked into jail and has since been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, police said.

His bail is set at $5 million.

Santay’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. They hope to send his remains to his native Guatemala.