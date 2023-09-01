The suspected shooter has been arrested after a person was shot and killed in Brea Wednesday evening.

The Brea Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex at 650 N. Tamarack Ave. around 7:30 p.m., police said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“Brea officers arrived and located a shooting victim inside the complex,” police said. “The victim was deceased. Brea detectives determined that the death was a homicide.”

A suspect in the killing was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, though the names of the victim and suspect have not been released “to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jason Celmer at 714-990-7741 or jcelmer@cityofbrea.net.