Arrest made in SoFi Stadium altercation that left 49ers fan in coma

Police in Inglewood have made an arrest in connection with an altercation that took place during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium that left a 49ers fan in a medically induced coma.

The arrest was confirmed by Inglewood Police Department Lt. Nicole Loudermilk Friday morning.

It was unclear what the suspect was arrested for and their identity has not been released.

The arrest comes nearly a week after 40-year-old Daniel Luna was found unconscious in a SoFi Stadium parking lot and placed into a coma at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Police later discovered surveillance video that showed an altercation between a person believed to be Luna and another man wearing what appeared to be a Rams jersey, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said.

The video showed Luna pushing a person now being described as a suspect in the back and then turning away before the suspect retaliated by pushing Luna in the back and then punching him in the mouth, Butts said.

Luna was later found in the parking lot by stadium security.

A person who contacted KTLA Thursday said the suspect was her cousin and he had turned himself in.

Further details about the arrest would be released later Friday morning, Loudermilk said.

