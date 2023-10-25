A suspect has been arrested in connection with a gruesome hit-and-run that killed a man who was riding a bicycle in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Felipe Avalos, 66, was taken into custody in Compton and booked on a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter, according to LAPD.

The collision happened at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning in the area of Broadway and 117th Street.

Investigators say the driver of an older model Chevy van ran over the bicyclist and dragged him for approximately one mile before the victim became dislodged at the intersection of Broadway and El Segundo Boulevard. The driver of the van kept going.

The crime scene at 117th & Broadway after the fatal collision. Oct. 24, 2023.

The victim became dislodged from the van at El Segundo Boulevard and Broadway, LAPD said. Oct. 24, 2023.

The LAPD provided this photo of a van believed to be involved in an Oct. 24, 2023, hit-and-run.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“While interviewing witnesses, detectives obtained a possible license plate of the suspect’s vehicle,” police said in a statement Wednesday announcing Avalos’ arrest. “Detectives conducted a series of follow-ups and located the suspect’s van parked in the driveway of a residence in the City of Compton.”

While monitoring the van, a man matching the description of the driver left the home and got into the van, police said.

Avalos was taken into custody without incident. It was not immediately clear when he was arrested.

Avalos was being held on a $50,000 bond.