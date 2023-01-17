A man wanted in a deadly street takeover that occurred on Christmas Day in South L.A. is seen in video released by LAPD on Dec. 28, 2022.

A suspect has been arrested in the South Los Angeles street takeover that left a woman dead on Christmas Day.

The Los Angeles Police Department will announce details of the arrest at a 10 a.m. news conference Tuesday.

The deadly incident occurred around 9 p.m. Dec. 25 during a large street takeover at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Elyzza Guajaca is seen in an undated photo provided by her family.

Three vehicles were speeding and doing donuts when the driver of one of the cars, a black Chevy Camaro, lost control and crashed into a crowd standing on the sidewalk.

Elyzza Guajaca, 24, was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries. Police say the impact left the woman pinned between a light pole and the Camaro.

Authorities believe six to seven more people may have also been injured that night.

Surveillance video released by police days later shows the Camaro driver, who was wearing a red t-shirt, get out of the car, get into a scuffle with the crowd and run away, authorities said.

Police have since taken custody of the Camaro involved in the deadly crash while reviewing dozens of videos they’ve since received of the suspect and that chaotic night.

