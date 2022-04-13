A man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a shooting at a Ventura business that sent three people to the hospital.

The Ventura Police Department announced Tuesday evening that Glandros June, 26, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was located in Thousand Oaks and taken into custody without incident, the Police Department said.

June was identified as the suspected shooter who opened fire Monday evening inside a business on the 2700 block of Sherwin Avenue.

Three people, two women and one man, were struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital. Two of the shooting victims had injuries that were believed to be life-threatening.

Ventura police said detectives collected evidence from the scene of the shooting and served several search warrants which led to June being identified as the shooter.

June was booked into the Ventura County Jail where he awaits charges for three counts of attempted murder with a firearm. He also faces an additional charge for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

At the time of the shooting, June was out on bail for charges of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of an unlawful firearm, police said. Records indicate the shooting happened the day following his 26th birthday.

The condition of the three victims is unclear at this time.