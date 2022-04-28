A 21-year-old Texas man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man who was walking his dog in Mid-City last month, officials announced Thursday.

Cliffton Kamal Styles was arrested at his home in San Marcos, Texas, on Wednesday after an extensive investigation, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was booked in Texas as a fugitive on a murder warrant and will face extradition back to L.A.

An investigation revealed that 52-year-old Marco Sandoval was randomly targeted while he was walking his dog near the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street and fatally shot at about 5 a.m. March 12.

The shooter got out of the car, exchanged words with Sandoval and opened fire, striking him several times, police said at the time. The suspect then got back into his vehicle, described as a charcoal gray 2020 Ford Fusion SE, and drove away from the scene.

Sandoval’s dog was uninjured and returned home on its own, police said.

“Styles may have been suffering from mental illness and had traveled cross country prior to killing Sandoval in this vicious and unprovoked murder,” LAPD officials said in a news release.

Police believe he traveled from San Marcos to Florida before making the cross-country trek to L.A.

He then allegedly headed to San Diego before returning to San Marcos.

“Investigators are concerned that Styles could have been involved in other acts of predatory violence,” police said.

Anyone with further information about Styles is asked to call LAPD’s West Bureau homicide at 213-382-9470.