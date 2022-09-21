Video of the hard-to-watch incident has been shared hundreds of times on social media. (Anaheim Police)

The Anaheim Police Department has obtained a felony arrest warrant for the man seen in a viral video hitting and kicking a dog in the hallway of an Anaheim apartment complex.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Albert Frank Abad Jr., is wanted on felony charges for animal cruelty.

Abad was identified by police earlier this week, but police had not contacted him or made an arrest as part of the investigation.

Now police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 10 inches and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has not been located but is believed to still be in the Southern California area, police said.

Detectives are also continuing to search for the dog featured in the video, which police believe is a black Goldendoodle or a similar breed.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of either Abad or the dog in the video is asked to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-321-3669.