Arrests made in deadly Christmas Day street-racing crash in Carson

Two cars seen after a fatal crash in Carson on Dec. 27, 2020. (KTLA)

Multiple arrests have been made in a 2020 Christmas Day street-racing crash that killed a man in Carson, officials stated Wednesday.

The crash occurred during an illegal street race in the 900 block of East 230th Street about 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 25, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release stated following the incident.

At some point during the race, investigators say two cars crashed into each other and then into a crowd of spectators.

Daniel Patten II of Long Beach, 66, was killed in the crash.

Patten’s family was left sitting around a dinner table that afternoon wondering why he hadn’t come home, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Following the crash, the individuals involved in the incident got out of their cars and fled the area.

Officials will give more details about the arrests made in the case during a Wednesday news conference outside the Carson Sheriff’s station.

Anyone with information about the case can contact L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.