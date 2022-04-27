Two people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March burglary that ended with the home’s 80-year-old owner being shot and killed.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday that 42-year-old Timothy Kirkpatrick and 48-year-old Hakop Keloyan were arrested during the service of search warrants in Simi Valley and Sherman Oaks.

The two were arrested in connection to the March 2 shooting of Stuart Herman inside his home on the 4500 block of Densmore Avenue in Encino.

Herman is believed to have been shot during an altercation involving one of the two burglars after returning from the store and finding them rummaging through his home. Another man was also assaulted by one of the suspects.

Police responded to the area after receiving a 911 call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon. They found Herman gravely wounded from multiple gunshot wounds, and when paramedics arrived at the home, he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives began investigating the burglary and were able to identify two suspects in the case.

On Tuesday morning, a search warrant was issued at a residence on the 1600 block of Emerick Avenue in Simi Valley. One of the suspects, identified as Kirkpatrick, was inside the home and barricaded himself inside while refusing to surrender to police.

Kirkpatrick eventually was taken into custody by police

Later that day, a second search warrant was served at a home on the 5400 block of Allott Avenue in Sherman Oaks. Detectives located Keloyan as he attempted to flee the property on foot, police said.

He was taken into custody as authorities searched his property where they located an illegal marijuana grow in an underground garage. The Van Nuys Area Narcotics Enforcement Detail removed hundreds of marijuana plants from the home and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are investigating the possible theft of electricity used in the illegal growery.

Both Kirkpatrick and Keloyan were booked into jail and are due in court in Van Nuys to face charges for the murder of Stuart Herman.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting or other crimes involving the two suspects is urged to contact the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide division at 818-374-9550. You can also submit an anonymous tip online through LACrimestoppers.org.