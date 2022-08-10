Gardiel Solorio is seen in a photo released by the Monterey Police Department on Aug. 9, 2022.

Arrests have been made in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey earlier this week, officials said.

Downey police Lt. Dwayne Cooper provided no additional information about the arrests, including how many people were arrested, or when the arrests were made.

Police are expected to release more details during a news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday, where the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will also be present.

Off-duty Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was gunned down in the parking lot of an L.A. Fitness in Downey on Monday. The motive and what led up to the shooting remains unknown.

He was hired as a police recruit earlier this year and had just started field training in late July. Solorio was described as being hardworking, dedicated and family oriented. The Bell Gardens native is survived by his parents, brothers, sisters and fiancé.

Check back for updates on this developing story.