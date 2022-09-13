Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area.

At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley.

The two are accused of breaking into a home in the Sycamore Canyon neighborhood of Riverside on May 17, confronting the woman who lived there and robbing her at gunpoint. They then allegedly fled the scene in separate vehicles.

That particular robbery was one of five similar robberies that occurred over the span of a month in the Riverside area. It’s unclear if Coleman or Johnson are linked to those other robberies, but investigators do believe they may have committed other crimes in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

The two have since been booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center to await charges for home invasion robbery and weapons violations. They are being held on $1 million bail each.

Anyone with information about the investigation or other crimes that may have been committed by the suspects should contact Detective Melissa Brazil at 951-353-7213. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by email.