Two people were arrested Wednesday after a mob of looters ransacked a McDonald’s store in South Los Angeles.

The suspects were identified as Kenneth Fowler, 19, from Lomita, and an unidentified juvenile, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video of the looting went viral on social media. Police said both suspects were allegedly seen removing cash drawers from the front counter, police said.

The “mob-style” takeover took place on June 19 shortly before 8 p.m. when a large group of adults and juveniles entered the fast food restaurant near the 4300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard in Leimert Park.

The looters were seen on camera rushing through the dining area as terrified workers ran to a back room for safety. The takeover escalated when several suspects began throwing food at employees before a glass display case was knocked over and shattered.

Video shows chaos breaking out as a group of looters overtook a McDonald’s store in South Los Angeles on June 19, 2023. (@zyerahhhhh_)

At one point, three male suspects hopped over the front counter and began kicking and removing cash drawers.

Arriving officers spotted the large group exiting the restaurant and detained Fowler at the scene, police said.

Using videos from security cameras and those posted on social media, police said both suspects were arrested for allegedly removing the two cash drawers from the counter.

Fowler faces charges of receiving stolen property. The juvenile suspect was arrested on robbery charges before he was released to a parent/guardian.

Detectives are still working to identify other individuals who participated. It’s unclear what initially promoted the violent takeover. Some participants appeared to be minors and children.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Southwest Area Detectives at 213-485-2561 or the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.