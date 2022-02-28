Arson investigators searching for man wanted in connection to Venice fires

Investigators are searching for this man wanted in connection to a string of arsons (Los Angeles Fire Department)

Fire investigators are searching for a man suspected of starting several fires in the Venice area over the weekend.

The Los Angeles Fire Department released images of the suspected arsonist on Monday.

The man in the photographs is suspected of setting multiple rubbish fires on Saturday on Flower Court between 6th and 7th avenues, fire investigators said. He then set more fires on Paloma Court between Pacific Avenue and Speedway.

The Fire Department is working with the Los Angeles Police Department to locate the suspect.

He’s described as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 35. He’s believed to be about 6 feet tall and about 185 pounds with a thin build and a thin mustache. He was seen wearing a brown USS Iowa baseball cap, a white shirt with a blue design, blue pants and black Croc-style shoes. He was also wearing several pieces of jewelry.



Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477.

Investigators hope that the quality of the images will make him easily identifiable.