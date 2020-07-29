Police: Arson suspect catches fire while starting blaze in Fontana

A search is underway for an arson suspect who caught fire while starting a blaze in Fontana Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place about 3 a.m. in the 8800 block of Sewell Avenue and was captured on video.

Officers responding to an arson call found the victim’s vehicle fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Surveillance video obtained by investigators showed the suspect, who had also caught fire, fleeing the scene.

The extent of the injuries to the suspect are unknown.

The incident is currently under investigation as authorities try to identify the individual. A description of the person was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Campa at dcampa@fontana.org and reference case number 20-9026.