Authorities are investigating after a suspect was killed during a pursuit in San Bernardino County on Sunday.

The man was identified as Antonio Garza, 44, from Yucca Valley.

Deputies responded to a reported box trailer fire near Indio Avenue and Canterbury Street around 10:12 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they spotted Garza and attempted to make contact with him. After noticing authorities, Garza fled the scene in a vehicle, leading deputies on a chase.

The pursuit lasted around 35 minutes and ended at the Whitewater Cutoff, just north of the 10 Freeway in Palm Springs, officials said.

Garza then “attempted to drive off the freeway and the vehicle became disabled,” deputies said.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and was killed at the scene, officials said.

The fatal case remains under investigation.

Since the encounter occurred in Riverside County, the case will also be investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.