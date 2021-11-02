Arson suspected in fire that damaged restaurant in Pacoima; 1 detained

Authorities have detained one person in connection with a suspected arson fire that burned through a Pacoima restaurant early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out about 2 a.m. at the El Huarache Veloz restaurant in the 11600 block of Glenoaks Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene after Los Angeles City Fire Department officials advised them of a possible arson suspect, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said.

Police detained one person related to the investigation, but no arrests have been made, Lomeli said.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.