A man who was being treated for burn injuries was arrested for arson in Laguna Beach, officials said.

Flames engulfed a South Coast Water District storage shed at 31792 Coast Highway on Friday, and a short time later at a nearby hospital, officials found Andrew Bell, 52, who had suffered “fire related injuries,” according to a news release.

“Investigators determined Bell had started the fire. Investigators arrested Bell for arson and have determined the fire to be an isolated incident,” the release said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Schulenburg at 949-416-9163 or aschulenburg@lagunabeachcity.net.