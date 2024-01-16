An arson suspect remains at large after setting a Christmas tree on fire in a Long Beach neighborhood, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Residents are shaken up and are hoping the arsonist will be caught before targeting another home.

Surveillance video captured the suspect walking up to an old Christmas tree that was left on the curb of a Belmont Shore home for disposal.

At first, the man fails to light the tree on fire with what appears to be lighter. He then sets a scrap piece of paper on fire before tossing it onto the tree.

In less than two minutes, the trees are fully engulfed, sending large flames shooting up an electrical pole before burning up near a gas line and catching the drapes of a home on fire.

Neighbors extinguishing the large flames after an arsonist set a Christmas tree on fire in a Long Beach neighborhood on Jan. 12, 2024. (KTLA)

“If it caught on fire a little bit more severely, then it could’ve hurt somebody,” said a neighbor named Kevin.

Kevin lives nearby and said the incident happened on Jan. 12 around 3 p.m. Kevin said had there not been cameras to notify neighbors of the fire, the devastation could’ve been catastrophic and deadly.

“It’s really scary,” he said. “If we weren’t around, if the neighbors weren’t here and vigilant and we didn’t have all these cameras around to see things happening in the alleys, it could’ve easily have engulfed that house and who knows if it would’ve then spread to other homes.”

Kevin said firefighters arrived almost immediately but he was concerned after learning the damage truly could’ve been much worse.

“The box right behind me is actually a gas line, and I don’t know if there’s a regulator or what exactly would have stopped the flames, but it could’ve potentially caught on fire and caused a much more massive explosion,” he said.

Neighbors in the area said there’s been a recent uptick in crime and are hoping local leaders and law enforcement will do more to protect their community.

“Over the last few years, whether it’s COVID or whatever is causing it, it’s definitely increased,” Kevin said.

Surveillance footage of the arson suspect is being released in hopes he can be captured before setting another fire. Although no injuries were reported, neighbors are concerned the next time the suspect strikes, it could potentially be deadly.

“If we just let this slide, who knows what’s going to happen next time?” said Kevin.

The incident remains under investigation by the Long Beach Fire Department. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the case is asked to call 562-591-7631.