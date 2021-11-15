As Angelenos prep for the holidays, officials urge residents to get COVID booster shots

A person wearing a face mask watches a worker decorate the Christmas tree at The Grove outdoor shopping center, amid the coronavirus pandemic on Nov. 5 2020. (VALERIE MACON via Getty Images)

Angelenos are busy prepping for holiday parties, shopping and family gatherings.

But Los Angeles County officials worry that behavior also could lead to another winter surge of coronavirus as people who got vaccinated earlier this year lose immunity just as they get together more — including in social situations and going back to work.

So officials are urging the vast majority of adults to get a booster shot as soon as possible.

Without a booster, health officials warn, vaccinated people will be at greater risk of breakthrough infections, which can lead to hospitalizations and death among the most vulnerable.

