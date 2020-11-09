As coronavirus surges in L.A. County, officials warn that large gatherings threaten to exacerbate the spread

A protest turned into a celebration at Pershing Square in Los Angeles on Saturday after Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, were announced the winners of the 2020 election. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

As throngs of political partiers and protesters took to the streets over the weekend, California public health officials again raised red flags, warning that crowded gatherings threaten to exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus at a precarious point in the pandemic.

The spontaneous demonstrations that broke out after Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, were announced as the winners in this year’s hotly contested election came as daily coronavirus case counts in Los Angeles County surged to levels not seen since the summer.

“Because we are still in the midst of a pandemic, we cannot afford to gather in ways that increase transmission of the virus,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

“Let us remember that no matter how we feel, we all have an obligation to protect each other from COVID-19. Gathering with people outside of your household, especially in settings where people are shouting, chanting or singing and not distancing, can easily lead to increased cases of COVID-19. This will slow down our recovery and can result in more illnesses and deaths.”

