Orange County coronavirus death toll surpasses 600; case count nears 36,000

Orange County health officials are expected to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday as the local death toll surpassed 600.

A total of 35,778 cases of the virus have surfaced in the county, which has struggled to trace the path of the virus’s spread through patients’ activities and contacts, as health officials said last week. The county’s latest case count includes another 503 cases reported Thursday, according to acting Public Health Director Clayton Chau.

Orange County recorded 15 more deaths Tuesday — more than on any other day over the last month, according to the Los Angeles Times. But it saw an even higher number Thursday with another 17 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 604.

The county remains on California’s list of dozens of states with coronavirus conditions considered too severe to reopen school campuses and roll back other restrictions.

Early in the pandemic, some residents in cities such as Huntington Beach protested the lockdown.

The county’s former public health director, Nichole Quick, resigned after facing deaths threats during a public meeting in late May over a requirement on facial coverings. That mandate also faced backlash from fellow public officials at the same Board of Supervisors meeting.

“Sometimes it is uncomfortable to hear disagreements but I think this is government at work,” Orange County CEO Frank Kim said later that week.