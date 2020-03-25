As federal aid arrives, Riverside County reports 70 cases and 7 deaths due to COVID-19

The National Guard was expected to set up a federal medical station in Riverside County Wednesday when health officials reported another death due to COVID-19.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the county’s public health officer, also reported an additional 11 cases of the spreading virus. There are now 70 infections and seven deaths in the county.

That includes more than two dozen cases reported in the Coachella Valley alone.

However, it remains unclear how many people have been tested. In recent days, the county has tried to ramp up efforts, setting up drive-thru testing centers in cities such as Lake Elsinore and Indian Wells.

On Tuesday, the county’s health department announced the National Guard would be setting up a federal medical station at the county’s fairgrounds in Indio. It will offer an additional 250 hospital beds to the county’s health system, officials said.

There will also be another 125 hospital beds at another site somewhere in western Riverside County but that location has not been announced. Health officials said they are still working out operations including gathering up about 80 personnel to work in the two locations.

Riverside County hospitals will transport patients considered stable or in less severe condition to the temporary medical stations, allowing more room in existing hospitals for more critical patients.

The medical stations are among federal assistance being given to California following a major disaster declaration by the president over the weekend. They are expected to help Riverside County with what could be an overwhelming number of cases.

“We know we’ll have more cases and some of them will be serious,” Dr. Kaiser said in a news release from the health department.

Health officials said the medical station at the fairgrounds has “all the equipment to run a basic hospital” including medications, portable sinks and 740 complete units of personal protective equipment. That protective gear includes hospital gowns, face shields, N95 masks, surgical masks and gloves, officials said.

State and local health officials are grappling with the possibility of overwhelmed hospitals after witnessing exponentially rising infections and deaths. In New York, the governor has said federal aid from respiratory masks to ventilators has fallen far short of what’s needed.

