As foul odor lingers, Carson officials expected to announce emergency proclamation

As Carson residents continue to grapple with a foul odor that has lingered for weeks, local officials on Monday are expected to proclaim a local emergency and call on the governor to follow suit.

The noxious odor coming from decaying vegetation in the Dominguez Channel was declared a public health “nuisance” by the Carson City Council earlier this month, and crews were sent to deal with the odor. But efforts have been hampered by low supplies of a biodegradable neutralizer, and the smell has stayed for longer than initially anticipated.

Community members gathered for a demonstration outside City Hall to voice their frustration with the handling of the smell, which has prompted a public health advisement urging residents to avoid prolonged outdoor exercise.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 25, 2021.