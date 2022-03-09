As gas prices surge, here are some tips for saving fuel

Pumping equipment at gas station seen in this file photo. (Getty Images)

Californians faced with skyrocketing gas prices may be looking to save at the pump, and AAA has some ome fuel saving tips for drivers.

The average price per gallon of regular climbed to a record $5.57 statewide Wednesday — jumping 13 cents in just one day, according to AAA.

In the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, the per-gallon price soared to $5.65 — the highest recorded average price. Some area gas stations are even charging over $7 for a gallon of gas.

Here are some tips for saving gas from the American Automobile Association:

Take your car in for repair shop as soon as the “Check Engine” light comes on. The problem is likely reducing fuel economy.

Keep tires properly inflated.

Slow down and drive the speed limit.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration.

Avoid prolonged idling. If the car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to time the traffic lights and reduce repeated braking and acceleration.

Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel (but not while slippery roads)

Minimize the use of air conditioning.

In hot weather, park in the shade to lessen heat buildup inside the car.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car.

Use regular gasoline. AAA says that unless premium fuel is recommended or required by your car’s manufacturer, it provides no added benefit.

More tips can be found here.