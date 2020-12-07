As George Gascón takes office as L.A. County DA, campaign promises will be put to the test

In this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, photo, former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon speaks at a Los Angeles County Democratic Party news conference outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Advocates for criminal justice reform who have elected a wave of progressive prosecutors nationwide captured the crown jewel as former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon defeated Los Angeles DA Jackie Lacey, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Changes are coming to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. And if recent weeks are any indication, they will not come gradually.

Since he defeated incumbent Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey in November, George Gascón has left little doubt that when he is sworn in Monday he will set to work fulfilling campaign promises to overhaul an office he has criticized as being part of an unfair criminal justice system.

When it was time for his first major meeting after being elected, he did away with expectations that he would turn first to the office’s 1,200 prosecutors and met instead with Black Lives Matter organizers, who were some of Lacey’s harshest critics.

And when Gascón announced his transition team days later, the list featured civil rights lawyers, bail reform activists and a man who was once wrongfully convicted by L.A. County prosecutors. The only law enforcement official on the roster is a young deputy district attorney who announced a run against Lacey last year before dropping out to become part of Gascón’s campaign team.

