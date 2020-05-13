As L.A. County continues easing out of lockdown, health officials deliver updates on outbreak

As Los Angeles County continued to ease lockdown restrictions Wednesday with the reopening of beaches, public officials delivered their daily news briefing on COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the county would issue another public health order on Wednesday detailing the latest changes to restrictions.

The virus continues to kill more people in L.A. County each day, with health officials often reporting hundreds of new cases and dozens of fatalities. On Tuesday, they confirmed another 45 deaths and 961 new infections. In about two months, 1,613 people have died of the virus and 33,180 have tested positive as of Tuesday.

Still, the county’s public health chief has said there’s been more “stability” in the rate of death and infection compared to several weeks earlier, allowing the county to ease out of lockdown. She has said stay-at-home orders will be “gradually relaxed” through July.

“Right now, we’ve had a fair amount of stability,” Ferrer said Monday. “We’ve actually had some tiny decreases.”

On Wednesday, beaches are being opened for the first time in weeks — allowing only in-motion activities like swimming, surfing, walking and other exercise. Parking lots will remain closed and beachgoers are not allowed to sunbathe, set up picnics, gather for sports games or otherwise set up camp.

A full list of restrictions can be found here.

Last week, the county took its first steps toward reopening since stay-at-home orders took effect in mid-March. Businesses such as florists, clothing stores, car dealerships and other retailers opened their doors for the first time in weeks.

However, the stores can only offer curbside service and must still follow certain social distancing rules like requiring customers and employees to wear facial coverings.

While the county continues to move forward, Ferrer has said that may change if there is a spike in deaths. An influential model from the University of Washington indicates more than 6,000 people in California could die of COVID-19 by Aug. 4.

On Monday, Ferrer said such a prediction could cause the county to move more slowly or even backtrack and reinstate restrictions that were lifted.

“We’re gonna have to watch the numbers really, really closely,” Ferrer said. “If we were to see the kind of spike that’s predicted in that model, that would be extraordinarily worrisome…”