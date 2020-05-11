As L.A. County navigates reopening, health officials address latest death toll and newly reported infections

Los Angeles County heath officials are expected to address the latest count of COVID-19 deaths and infections Monday after a weekend that saw some of the beginning steps of reopening.

For the first time in several weeks, retail stores from clothing shops to car dealerships reopened Friday — although restricted to curbside service with requirements for infection control measures and continued social distancing. Public parks began welcoming visitors the following day with the recommendation that people keep staying at least six feet apart.

It marked the first signs of L.A. County’s shift into recovery mode, a gradual easing of a lockdown that has been in place since mid-March.

Still, health officials have continued reporting more deaths and hundreds of new cases each day. With more than 31,600 infections, the county holds nearly half of all known cases in the state. As of Sunday, a total of 1,530 people have died of the virus — more than half of fatalities in California.

While neighboring regions have already reopened beaches, the sands of L.A. County’s coastline remain closed to the public. The county continues to take a more cautious approach to reopening than neighboring counties such as Ventura and Orange Counties, one that mirrors the recommendations given by state health officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

However, further north, San Francisco and six counties in the Bay Area have indicated they will not ease restrictions on retail store for at least another week. Much of the region also underwent shelter-in-place orders sooner than the Southern California region when the pandemic first triggered mass business closures in March.

