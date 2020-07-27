As L.A. County nears state’s safety threshold for positive coronavirus infections, it’s unclear which direction California is heading

California continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations in hotspot counties, while some areas have seen signs of stability over the last week. But as July nears its end, it’s unclear in which direction the state as a whole will veer.

Los Angeles County health officials reported Sunday 10 additional deaths and 1,703 more cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the county’s total case count to more than 174,000. The number of reported cases and deaths are typically lower on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as on Mondays, because of limited testing and a lag in reporting data from testing laboratories over the weekend.

There are currently 2,033 L.A. County residents hospitalized for the illness caused by the virus, 31% of whom are in intensive care. But those totals are incomplete “due to data from six non-reporting hospitals not being part of today’s update,” the county said in a statement.

More than 1.6 million county residents have been tested for COVID-19, including 10% who tested positive.

