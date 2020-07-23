As LAPD begins cost cutting, Chief Moore says units must ‘show your relevance,’

During a recent meeting with officers from the elite but troubled Metropolitan Division, Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore offered support for their crime-fighting mission, but also a warning he’d previously shared with command staff.
With significant reductions in the force looming, every unit is under a microscope — and must prove its worth.
“Show your relevance,” Moore recalled saying.
Following a historic $150-million budget cut, and amid a nationwide re-imagining of what policing should be, the LAPD is reviewing its operational structure from top to bottom and pushing forward with potentially far-reaching internal changes in anticipation of an even broader shake-up, officials said.
