As millions more Californians become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, officials urge people not to cheat

Millions more Californians — including those with underlying health conditions and disabilities — can qualify to get vaccinated beginning Monday.

Some of those seeking the vaccine will likely face frustration because of limited supplies. At the same time, people are being asked to follow an honor system of sorts, signing up only if they truly qualify.

Indeed, officials are urging California not to cheat and to avoid getting inoculated ahead of others on the priority list.

“We don’t feel that our frontline staff are in a position to screen and make decisions about who or who is not eligible,” Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said Friday. “We urge people not to take advantage of that.”

