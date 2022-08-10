Families, friends and the wider community continue to mourn what was lost in the fiery Windsor Hills crash that killed six people and hurt eight more last week.

The violent crash at Slauson and La Brea avenues on Aug. 5, was caused by a two-door Mercedes traveling at more than 90 mph into cross traffic, officials said.

As a result, 37-year-old Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas, faces multiple murder and manslaughter charges.

“I don’t care if you have to sleep in your car. I don’t care if you have to call the police yourself and tell them, ‘I can’t go anywhere. Could you please come and help me,'” said Robbie Cross, a family friend of one of the victims. “It’s OK to talk about it. It’s OK to say you have a problem. But what’s not OK, is for you to come plowing down the street at 100 miles per hour and decide to take someone else’s life for it.”

Linton could face life in prison if convicted.