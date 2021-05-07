Some SoCal mass vaccination sites prepare to close, but L.A. County’s biggest ones will stay open

With demand for COVID-19 vaccines waning, California officials are closing some mass vaccination sites while doubling down on efforts to get the reluctant inoculated.

Orange County announced it will close its four biggest vaccination centers in early June, and the city of Los Angeles will shut down the vaccine site at Dodger Stadium, one of the biggest in the country, at the end of May.

Los Angeles County has four other mass vaccination sites, and they will remain open for the foreseeable future. Officials said they may want to continue using them to vaccinate youths ages 12 to 15 if the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for that group as early as next week.

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said some strategies are being planned to make the vaccine easier to access. Most people who really wanted the vaccine have already received it, she said.

