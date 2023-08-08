Southern California may still be seeing summer temperatures, but for many families in the Southland, it’s time to head back to class.

The Corona-Norco Unified School District held the first day of classes on Tuesday.

One of the largest school districts in the Inland Empire, the CNUSD serves more than 50,000 students across nearly 50 schools in Riverside County.

The children and their families are not immune from many of the issues impacting American society at large.

A few days before the first classes, the CNUSD Board of Education unanimously passed a statement in support of the district’s LGBTQ students and staff.

The move comes as other districts, such as the Chino Valley Unified School District, debate what critics describe as anti-LGBTQ policies.

And students and families are finding that they’re also being impacted by the inflation that’s affected so many across the country.

Backpacks, lunch boxes and school supplies have gone up in price, forcing many families to make tough decisions about what to purchase for their children.