As wildfire smoke and ash blanket SoCal, L.A. County health officials warn of unhealthy air quality

As wildfires continue to ravage the West Coast Thursday, Southern California residents are being urged to prepare for another day of smoky, unhealthy air quality.

Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties will experience poor air quality due to smoke and ash from two major wildfires blanketing the region, as well as major blazes burning in the central and northern parts of the state, according to a news release from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

While smoke will impact most of the region, the areas with the highest concentration of tiny, potentially lung-damaging PM2.5 particles are closest to the Bobcat and El Dorado fires, which are burning respectively in the Angeles National Forest north of Azusa and near Yucaipa, the release stated.

Because of the smoke and ash, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an advisory, warning that air quality will be unhealthy for everyone in the eastern San Gabriel Valley.

It will also be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the eastern and western San Fernando Valley, as well as Pomona/Walnut Valley.

Those living and working in those areas who have health conditions such as asthma, heart disease or other respiratory diseases are urged to stay indoors as much as possible and limit outdoor activities, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

A map from AQMD shows the areas that could be affected by smoke and ash from the Bobcat and El Dorado fires on Sept. 10, 2020.

Through mid-day Thursday, areas south of the Bobcat Fire will likely see the highest PM2.5 readings. That includes the 210 Freeway corridor from Pasadena to Rancho Cucamonga, according to SCAQMD.

By the afternoon, as the Santa Ana winds fade, smoke is expected to shift toward the west and could impact the Santa Clarita Valley.

Smoke and ash will have a more modest — but still likely noticeable — effect in southwest L.A., Orange and southwest Riverside counties, according to the district, which noted that the Bobcat Fire in particular has been “producing substantial amounts of smoke.”

In the Inland Empire, the El Dorado Fire is generating smaller plumes of smoke, which will primarily affect the area between Yucaipa and Banning throughout the day. The San Bernardino Valley and possibly the Coachella Valley will be impacted later in the evening.

In addition, windblown dust advisories have been issued for Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Residents can sign up to get air quality alerts by going to AirAlerts.org, according to SCQAMD.