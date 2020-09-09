Ash rains down as wildfire smoke causes bad air quality throughout Southern California

Smoke from wildfires is causing bad air and falling ash in some parts of Southern California.

Air quality officials have issued a wildfire smoke advisory for much of the region through Wednesday evening, warning, “Meteorological conditions will bring smoke and ash into portions of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties.”

The worst concentrations of smoke, which contains tiny, lung-damaging pollution particles known as PM2.5, are expected in communities closest to the Bobcat and El Dorado fires, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

“Smoke transported from fires in Central and Northern California may also contribute to widespread elevated PM2.5 concentrations,” the district said. While air quality in much of Southern California has remained in the “good” to “moderate” level at the ground level, satellite imagery shows smoke higher up in the atmosphere over much of the region.

