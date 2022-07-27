The Asian American Journalists Association’s national convention returned to Los Angeles this week after going virtual for the past two years.

The event, which began Wednesday at the Sheraton Universal Hotel, brings together hundreds of participants with in-person programming, training, networking, and recruiting opportunities.

KTLA 5 and its parent company, Nexstar Media Group, are among the employers represented at the convention.

AAJA advocates on behalf of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for stronger representation and more inclusion in newsrooms.