Asian American man beaten at Rosemead bus stop with his own cane

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has finished its investigation into the attack of an Asian American man at a bus stop in Rosemead earlier this month and has filed a case for consideration with the district attorney’s office, authorities said Monday.

The assault occurred near Rosemead Boulevard and Marshall Street on Feb. 7, after a man walked up to Matthew Leung, who was waiting for a bus, and struck up a conversation, Sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Lewis said. The man then attacked the 51-year-old elementary school teacher’s aide with Leung’s own cane, striking him multiple times in the head and the hand, Lewis said.

Leung lost the tip of a finger in the attack, Lewis said, after putting his hand up to shield himself from being hit with the cane.

Detectives took a man into custody on an unrelated disturbance at a Rosemead business the next day, Lewis said. During that investigation, they determined that the 25-year-old man, who has not been identified by police, was “the suspect in the assault and subsequent mayhem of the individual the day before.”

