Asian American man beaten at Rosemead bus stop with his own cane

Matthew Leung is seen in a photo posted to a GoFundMe page on Feb. 14, 2021.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has finished its investigation into the attack of an Asian American man at a bus stop in Rosemead earlier this month and has filed a case for consideration with the district attorney’s office, authorities said Monday.

The assault occurred near Rosemead Boulevard and Marshall Street on Feb. 7, after a man walked up to Matthew Leung, who was waiting for a bus, and struck up a conversation, Sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Lewis said. The man then attacked the 51-year-old elementary school teacher’s aide with Leung’s own cane, striking him multiple times in the head and the hand, Lewis said.

Leung lost the tip of a finger in the attack, Lewis said, after putting his hand up to shield himself from being hit with the cane.

Detectives took a man into custody on an unrelated disturbance at a Rosemead business the next day, Lewis said. During that investigation, they determined that the 25-year-old man, who has not been identified by police, was “the suspect in the assault and subsequent mayhem of the individual the day before.”

