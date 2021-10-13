ASPCA seeks volunteers to foster kittens in Los Angeles County

Shelter kittens are delivering the purr-fect prescription for happiness and health to Los Angeles County seniors. And while the tiny felines are a source of comfort and delight, the baby kitties are also in need of help themselves.

Currently, finding foster parents willing to care for the shelter kittens at ASPCA in L.A. County is becoming a critical need.

The need is dire right now because if there aren’t enough fosters, then the ASPCA can’t take all of the foster kittens that may need a home through a program that, so far this year, has already helped 1,600 of the little cats.

Find out more about volunteering to become a foster parent to a foster kitten here.

Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 13, 2021.