Assailant sought after 3 men stabbed after leaving Anaheim bar: Police

Three men were stabbed early Sunday in Anaheim but the assailant remains at large, police reported.

Officers responded to the 700 block of N. Anaheim Blvd. at about 1:45 a.m. about a felony assault, the Anaheim Police Department said in a news release. The three men had just left a local bar, The Juke Joint, according to police, and were walking down Anaheim Boulevard when a group of three to six people approached them and altercation occurred.

Police did not give anymore details about what prompted the altercation.

The three victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Anaheim police are looking for one assailant, but they did not release a descritpion.

The investigation is ongoing.

