Assailant sought after man fatally shot in Van Nuys gas station parking lot

A man was fatally shot in a gas station parking lot in Van Nuys Tuesday afternoon, spurring a search for the assailant.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. at the intersection of Sherman Way and Woodley Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Responding officers found the victim, 42-year-old Elvis Castellanos, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

An investigation revealed that the assailant got out of a dark SUV, approached the victim on foot and shot him multiple times, police said.

The shooter then ran back to the SUV as another person behind the wheel drove out of the parking lot and away from the scene. The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Sherman Way

The assailant was wearing a gray hoodie and a blue face mask.

No further details about the shooting have been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Valley Bureau homicide Detective Israel Lopez at 213-216-0171, or the Valley Bureau’s homicide office at 818-374-9550.