Assailant sought in Boyle Heights shooting that left 1 dead, 2 in critical condition

LAPD officers investigate the scene of a deadly shooting in the 700 block of North Fickett Street in Boyle Heights on Jan. 9, 2021. (KTLA)

An assailant remained at large Sunday after a shooting in Boyle Heights the night before left one man dead and two people in critical condition, officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to the scene after receiving a call about people shot near Malabar and Fickett streets at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

LAPD officers searched for the shooter, but that person was still outstanding as of 1:30 a.m., the Police Department said.

A 29-year-old man died in the shooting, while a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

LAPD did not have a description of the attacker. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, but police said they believe it was gang-related.

Authorities provided no further details about the incident.