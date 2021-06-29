Assault allegation against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer investigated by Pasadena police

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer works against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco on May 21, 2021. (D. Ross Cameron / Associated Press)

Authorities were looking into an assault allegation against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, Pasadena police said Tuesday.

Lt. Bill Grisafe of the Pasadena Police Department said officials were investigating an allegation from a woman about an incident that allegedly occurred in Pasadena on or about May 16.

He said police opened an investigation a few weeks ago and could not provide more information about the allegation. Court records show a woman filed a restraining order against Bauer during that time frame.

Jon Fetterolf, an agent for Bauer, denied any wrongdoing by his client. In a statement, he said the assault claim stems from a relationship between a woman and Bauer beginning in April.

#Dodgers release the following statement regarding Trevor Bauer: pic.twitter.com/5xeEnIkU3m — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) June 30, 2021