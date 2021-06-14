Assault on Asian American woman in Culver City investigated as possible hate crime

A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.

An assault on an Asian American woman in Culver City early Monday is being investigated by police as a possible hate crime, officials reported.

Officers responded to a call about an assault that occurred at 1 a.m. in the 13300 block of Washington Blvd, the Culver City Police Department said.

The victim, who is of Asian American descent, told police she was walking to work heading west on Washington Boulevard when she was approached by a man who asked her for a cigarette.

“Fearful of the male suspect, the victim told him that she did not have a cigarette and began to walk away,” police said in a post on Instagram. “As the victim attempted to walk away, the suspect approached her from behind, yelled a racial slur and hit her on the right side of her head with an unknown object causing her to fall to the ground.”

The assailant then fled on foot heading west on Washington Boulevard.

He is described as a white man, about 35 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, heavy set, with light-colored hair and was possible balding.

Police said it’s unclear what type of weapon was used in the attack.

The victim sustained a severe laceration to her right ear and was treated by the Culver City Fire Department, then taken to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

She is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the Culver City Police Department Detective Bureau at 310-253-6300.